Macquarie Group Limited (MQGPD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.84 on June 10th

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, May 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.839 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.81.
Macquarie Group Price Performance
