Macy’s, Inc. (M) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1737 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Macy’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Macy’s to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Macy’s Stock Down 0.6 %

M stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,581.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,581.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507 in the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

