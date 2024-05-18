MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$21.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. MAG Silver traded as high as C$18.20 and last traded at C$18.20, with a volume of 133629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.62.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.75 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.17.

In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total transaction of C$184,398.90. In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total transaction of C$184,398.90. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,704 shares of company stock worth $1,752,125. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 15.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.7517762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

