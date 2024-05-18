Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $10.98. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Magnite shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 6,536,078 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,818,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 166,522 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Magnite by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after buying an additional 1,785,978 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,939,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after buying an additional 52,129 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after buying an additional 74,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 1.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,457,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

