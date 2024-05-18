Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) PT Raised to $49.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CART. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Maplebear from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CART

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of CART opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Maplebear has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maplebear will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 82,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,139,290.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,277,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,923,455.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,923,455.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 82,461 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,139,290.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 926,654 shares in the company, valued at $35,277,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and have sold 295,420 shares worth $10,642,207. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,508,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at $78,674,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. bought a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter worth $80,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.