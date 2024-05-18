Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,014,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.39% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $39,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 43.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 21.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $11.32 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. The company had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. Analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

