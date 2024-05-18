Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.76% of Markel Group worth $142,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3,200.0% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.6 %

MKL opened at $1,663.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,514.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,455.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.