Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.47.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.