Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 15,626 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,782,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.22% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $30,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

