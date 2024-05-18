Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 2,311 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.59% of Selective Insurance Group worth $35,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,165,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,065,000 after buying an additional 41,639 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,941,000 after buying an additional 398,517 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,420,000 after buying an additional 149,901 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,791,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,770,000 after buying an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIGI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.