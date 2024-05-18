Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 3,710 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.87% of New Jersey Resources worth $37,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $50.72.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NJR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

