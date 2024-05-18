Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 419,879 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.72% of Farmland Partners worth $34,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.5% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Farmland Partners by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FPI opened at $11.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $13.27.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Farmland Partners

About Farmland Partners

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.