Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 4,900 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.42% of CAE worth $28,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CAE by 678.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in CAE by 16.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 130,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CAE by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CAE by 754.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 83,952 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $804.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.13 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.20%. Research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. Scotiabank cut CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

