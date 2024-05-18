Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.37% of APi Group worth $29,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in APi Group by 225.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,654,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,822,000 after buying an additional 666,655 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the third quarter worth approximately $13,746,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,780,000 after buying an additional 449,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 51.3% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of APG stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,585 shares of company stock worth $10,578,496. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

