Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 123,139 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,139 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.51% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $40,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total value of $3,850,060.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,693. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $2,157,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,237 shares in the company, valued at $14,875,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total value of $3,850,060.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ELF opened at $158.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.64. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

