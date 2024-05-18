Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 1,866 Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.53% of European Wax Center worth $29,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,126,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 642,726 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,202,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after buying an additional 360,006 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 17.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,680,000 after buying an additional 199,071 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 186.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 174,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in European Wax Center by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

European Wax Center Price Performance

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. European Wax Center, Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $648.42 million, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $56.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.