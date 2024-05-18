Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 3,134 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 686,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $43,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in ONE Gas by 8.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in ONE Gas by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.05. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $83.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

