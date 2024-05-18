Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys Shares of 851,448 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 851,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,571,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.58% of Apartment Income REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.12 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

