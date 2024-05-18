Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in RXO were worth $40,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of RXO by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in RXO by 6,329.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 65.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RXO by 53.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the third quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE RXO opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RXO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

Insider Activity at RXO

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 5,139 shares of RXO stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $104,784.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,593,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,955,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,128,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,099,090 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RXO

About RXO

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.