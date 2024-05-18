Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,184,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,614 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.13% of Vivid Seats worth $26,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth $10,436,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 5.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $5.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Vivid Seats Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

