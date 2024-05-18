Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,622 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $34,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 16.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 14.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

KWR stock opened at $194.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $138.67 and a 52-week high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $469.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.53 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

