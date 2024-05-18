Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,413,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.44% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $28,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,746 shares of company stock worth $537,630. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

