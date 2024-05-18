Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.57% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $40,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,912,000 after purchasing an additional 154,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,085,000 after acquiring an additional 117,611 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 413,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $97.99 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

