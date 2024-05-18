Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,218,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.96% of Under Armour worth $35,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 169,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 8.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UA opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

