Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $27.88 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,425,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,589,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,593,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,209,171,000 after buying an additional 199,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,911,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,159,877,000 after buying an additional 26,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $272.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

