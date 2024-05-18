Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $29.44 Million Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 248,824 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.27% of United States Steel worth $29,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,280,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,912,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,840,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $37,091,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4,057.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 747,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after buying an additional 729,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $35.92 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

