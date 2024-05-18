Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $30.39 Million Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,206 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 7.54% of Zumiez worth $30,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 206.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 91,786 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 76,710 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 57,990 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zumiez by 487.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 62,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 51,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 13.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 50,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zumiez by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,551 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $32,657,000 after purchasing an additional 49,581 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Zumiez from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Zumiez Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $18.29 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $281.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,792.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

