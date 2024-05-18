Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $32.62 Million Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.56% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $32,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 46.2% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

