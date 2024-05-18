Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $36.88 Million Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,933 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.28% of Bank of Hawaii worth $36,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $37.14 and a one year high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.20.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

