Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $38.92 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,686 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $38,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 966.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 320,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,461,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 177,812 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,288,000 after purchasing an additional 177,299 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 63.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,397,000 after acquiring an additional 134,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,641 shares of company stock worth $1,254,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $212.37 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.07 and a 52 week high of $213.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.