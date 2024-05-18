Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $41.92 Million Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,082,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.44% of Hayward worth $41,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $571,712.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,138.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,143 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,174. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Hayward’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Hayward Company Profile



Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

