Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $42.56 Million Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029,971 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.93% of Glacier Bancorp worth $42,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,847,000 after buying an additional 821,199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 361.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 902,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 706,833 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5,065.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 586,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 575,008 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 50.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,360,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,783,000 after purchasing an additional 454,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $13,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

GBCI opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $44.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 75.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GBCI shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

