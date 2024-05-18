Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $42.80 Million Stock Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,478 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.61% of Shockwave Medical worth $42,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 484.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $330.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.43. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 13.81.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total value of $155,284.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,476.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total transaction of $507,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total value of $155,284.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,120 shares of company stock worth $18,753,421. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

