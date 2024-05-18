Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $27.63 Million in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 441,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,626,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.37% of Natera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Natera by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $106.46 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.60.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.47.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $7,403,518.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,004 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $7,403,518.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,004 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $3,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,495 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,132.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,628 shares of company stock valued at $29,214,503 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

