Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,968 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.82% of Jack in the Box worth $29,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 16,893.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of JACK opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JACK. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

