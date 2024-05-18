Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,992,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.07% of Cryoport worth $30,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 13.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 109.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cryoport by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $623.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYRX. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,488 shares of company stock worth $1,302,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

