Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,966,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.30% of WisdomTree worth $34,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

WisdomTree Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WT opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $9.73.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

