Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 820,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 355,461 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Silgan were worth $37,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 4,440.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 4,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $199,265.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,307.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,806 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLGN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

