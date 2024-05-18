Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.16% of Pembina Pipeline worth $29,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth $136,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 206.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,998 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 43,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PBA opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 85.65%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

