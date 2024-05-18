Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 117,867 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 117,867 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.12% of TELUS worth $31,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TU. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 80.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in TELUS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TU shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.72.

TELUS Trading Up 0.9 %

TELUS stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $20.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 284.62%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.