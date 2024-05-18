Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 219,569 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,413,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219,569 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TriMas were worth $35,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 30.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,069,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,757,000 after buying an additional 422,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after buying an additional 34,517 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in TriMas by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TriMas

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 6,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $157,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,894.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato bought 10,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,759,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 6,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $157,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,894.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,681 shares of company stock valued at $647,113 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

TriMas Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. TriMas’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

