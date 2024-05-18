Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 246,601 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,601 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.79% of ESAB worth $41,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESAB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ESAB by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in ESAB by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ESAB by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

NYSE:ESAB opened at $108.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.01. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $114.77.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.93 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,985 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

