Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 312,899 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,899 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.50% of HealthEquity worth $28,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $211,265.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,904.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,975 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.00.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.