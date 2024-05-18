Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 38,687 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,687 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.55% of Hamilton Lane worth $33,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Lane

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $115.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.86 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.08.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.