Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 38,728 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,728 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $40,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,486 shares of company stock worth $13,518,416. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK stock opened at $888.56 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $424.36 and a 52 week high of $956.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $872.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $782.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 price target (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $902.13.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

