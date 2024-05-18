Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 47,290 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 447,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,290 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $33,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after buying an additional 630,298 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 359,371 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 234,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $10,498,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 296.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 110,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 82,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,341 shares of company stock worth $2,097,938 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $73.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.