Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 9,216 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,216 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.39% of Helen of Troy worth $39,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,408,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,995,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after acquiring an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of HELE opened at $108.88 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $143.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Further Reading

