Maxim Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT)

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Price Performance

CTNT stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $193.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,080.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

