Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ MREO opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth about $16,949,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,877 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,583,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

