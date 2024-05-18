Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MACK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 15.10 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 99.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $1.50.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
MACK stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $223.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $15.89.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
